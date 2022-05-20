Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the April 15th total of 207,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.01. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $44.62.

About Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

