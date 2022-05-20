Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 866,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324,890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.62% of Bunge worth $80,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,666 shares of company stock valued at $66,286,037. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

