Burger Swap Reaches Market Cap of $10.85 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (BURGER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and $3.33 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001805 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 26.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,153.00 or 1.00006409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002180 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,804,215 coins and its circulating supply is 20,624,833 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars.

