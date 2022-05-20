Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $242.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BURL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $282.48.
Shares of BURL opened at $177.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.48 and its 200-day moving average is $234.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $166.35 and a 12 month high of $357.34.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after buying an additional 374,400 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after buying an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
