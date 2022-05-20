Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) Trading Up 0.2%

Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.41 and last traded at $23.39. Approximately 162,147 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 181,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26.

Get Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.