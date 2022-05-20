Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.33

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 52040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$46.76 million and a PE ratio of -3.83.

Get Cabral Gold alerts:

Cabral Gold Company Profile (CVE:CBR)

Cabral Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The company principally holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project covering an area of 41,576.08 hectares located in the Tapajos Region within the state of Para in northern Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.