Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after buying an additional 56,368 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $12,661,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth about $225,524,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after acquiring an additional 183,464 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,737. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.04 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,043 shares of company stock worth $45,192,594 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

