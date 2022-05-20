Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 25,591 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 109.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,591 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202 over the last ninety days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.83. 659,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,257,524. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

