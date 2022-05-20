Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 4,000 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $265,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,234. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

In other news, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $368,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

