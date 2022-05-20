Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.31. 1,095,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,942,498. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $68.18.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.