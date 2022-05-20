Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000.

Shares of FNDE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. 34,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,588. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $33.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17.

