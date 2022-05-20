Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $216,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.17. 482,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,472,008. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $69.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.51.

