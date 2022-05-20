Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 46,887 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,310,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.25. 7,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,069. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

