Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $27.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $33.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.109 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.