Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,168 Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after buying an additional 119,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 139,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 99,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 260,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAND. B. Riley raised their price target on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of LAND traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 17,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,640. Gladstone Land Co. has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $784.44 million, a P/E ratio of -84.62, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -186.21%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

