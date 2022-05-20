Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.17 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

