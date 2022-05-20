Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) PT Raised to C$85.00 at Desjardins

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLNFF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:CLNFF opened at $55.92 on Monday. Calian Group has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01.

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, defense, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, communications, nuclear, agriculture, defense, automotive, and government sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; communication systems and products for terrestrial and satellite networks; satellite gateways comprising aperture radio frequency antennas, and telemetry tracking and control, as well as software solutions for managing and monitoring networks; engineering and technical services for propulsion, electrical and electronic systems, computer and nuclear systems, naval architecture, and aerospace; and nuclear services to develop waste management and decommissioning solutions.

