Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the highest is $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $51.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

