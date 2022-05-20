Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target to C$63.00

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.86.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$32.61 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$28.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$776.70 million and a P/E ratio of 5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.49.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$649.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.2699995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.