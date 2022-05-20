Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $77.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.29.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE CNQ opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,703,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232,354 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $491,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 537.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

