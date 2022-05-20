Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,361 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $48,274,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,583,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,497,273. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CP. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

