Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) PT Lowered to C$225.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$234.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDNAF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$250.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Tire to a buy rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Canadian Tire from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$203.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$236.00 to C$212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of CDNAF opened at $131.61 on Monday. Canadian Tire has a one year low of $126.64 and a one year high of $174.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.10 and a 200 day moving average of $142.94.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.