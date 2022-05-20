Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 52-Week Low at $162.94

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$162.94 and last traded at C$162.95, with a volume of 82346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$166.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. Boenning Scattergood raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$234.00 to C$244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$240.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$212.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$270.00 to C$273.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$226.91.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$182.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$181.29. The stock has a market cap of C$9.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.