Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBWBF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.40.

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $25.92 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

