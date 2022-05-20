Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $111.34

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.34 and last traded at $111.38, with a volume of 49395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.
COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
