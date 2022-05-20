Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $111.34

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $111.34 and last traded at $111.38, with a volume of 49395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.33.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,938,000 after purchasing an additional 274,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,641,000 after acquiring an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after acquiring an additional 112,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

