Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
CSCCF stock opened at 3.90 on Monday. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of 3.30 and a twelve month high of 6.00.
