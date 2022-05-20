Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares cut Capstone Copper from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.73.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper stock opened at C$5.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Capstone Copper has a 12 month low of C$4.26 and a 12 month high of C$7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.02.

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$270.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.