CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CarGurus, Inc. is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company uses proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics. It operates primarily in Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. CarGurus, Inc.is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get CarGurus alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut CarGurus from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.75.

CARG opened at $23.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. CarGurus has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 403,403 shares in the company, valued at $16,838,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,282,441. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter.

About CarGurus (Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.