CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$76.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$76.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

In other CCL Industries news, Director Geoffrey Martin sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$410,243.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 650,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,502,682.10. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.66, for a total value of C$245,742.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,495,228.69.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.33 on Friday, hitting C$60.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$53.36 and a 1 year high of C$75.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$62.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45.

About CCL Industries (Get Rating)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.