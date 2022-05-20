Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellebrite DI Ltd. provides digital intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors. Cellebrite DI Ltd., formerly known as TWC Tech Holdings II Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

CLBT stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $67.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

