Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger Sells 154,147 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$4,157,175.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at C$1,761,257.95.

Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 100 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.40, for a total value of C$2,140.00.

Shares of CVE opened at C$27.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$9.23 and a 12-month high of C$27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. CSFB increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.33.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

