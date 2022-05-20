Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Increased to GBX 90 by Analysts at UBS Group

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centrica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HSBC downgraded Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 90 ($1.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centrica has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.48.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

