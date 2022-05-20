Centrifuge Market Cap Reaches $64.98 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and approximately $123,037.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,128.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.12 or 0.07444675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.80 or 0.00509287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,946.22 or 1.77793697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 242,852,445 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

