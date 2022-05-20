CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $5,098,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $618,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,333,463 shares of company stock valued at $107,631,042 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.78. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

