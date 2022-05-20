Chardan Capital Trims Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Target Price to $15.00

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Chardan Capital to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BTTX opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.56. Better Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Research analysts predict that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 47,500 shares of company stock worth $100,425 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Better Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Better Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.