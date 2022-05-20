ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.21.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

NYSE CHPT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.02. 10,675,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,535,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.17. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403 over the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.