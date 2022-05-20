Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $256.70 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.74% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $256,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,094 shares of company stock worth $3,534,689. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.