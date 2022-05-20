Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $326.13 Million Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $326,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.94.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $199.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.89. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $195.51 and a one year high of $259.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 79.10%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.