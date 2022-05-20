Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $343.02 Million Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 472,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $343,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

