Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.43

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.44, with a volume of 28332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $793.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.10 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 38.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

