Chemung Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Shares of CHMG opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $213.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a one year low of $41.42 and a one year high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemung Financial in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

