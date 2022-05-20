Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of CHW opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a current ratio of 33.47 and a quick ratio of 31.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Souverein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$221,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,878,665.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

