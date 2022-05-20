Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
Shares of CHW opened at C$13.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15, a current ratio of 33.47 and a quick ratio of 31.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$241.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.25.
Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chesswood Group will post 2.7300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
