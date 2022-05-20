Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Lowered to $84.00 at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a na rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.52 EPS.

PLCE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.41). Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 3.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 117,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 30,660 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth $5,291,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $984,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.