China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.84

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSE:CGG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.84 and traded as high as C$3.98. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at C$3.94, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.84.

China Gold International Resources

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine covering an area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of Inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrokongka County, Tibet.

