China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Stock Price Down 27.6%

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Rating) fell 27.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.11. 9,483,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 7,864,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals by 2,009.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

