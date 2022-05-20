ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDXC shares. Roth Capital started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ChromaDex from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.25% and a negative return on equity of 81.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 25,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 242.8% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 420,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 382,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 18.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 956,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 147,437 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

