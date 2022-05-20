CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Lowered to C$23.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CIX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.94.

Get CI Financial alerts:

TSE:CIX opened at C$14.67 on Monday. CI Financial has a 52-week low of C$13.90 and a 52-week high of C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.14.

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$762.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.6400003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.