CIBC Cuts Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Price Target to C$42.00

Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GCAAF. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of GCAAF opened at $25.86 on Monday. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

