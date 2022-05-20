CIBC Trims Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price to C$50.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AP.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$50.90.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$38.76 on Tuesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$37.00 and a 1-year high of C$48.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.

In other Allied Properties Real Estate Investment news, Director Gordon R. Cunningham sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,445 shares in the company, valued at C$674,245.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

