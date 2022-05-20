CIBC Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$86.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$91.18.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$80.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$86.46 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$75.84 and a 1 year high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7700006 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

